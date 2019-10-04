MUSCLE SHOALS — Linda Norton, age 71, formerly of Fort Payne, passed away on October 1, 2019 surrounded by family at a hospital near her home in Muscle Shoals after a short battle with cancer.
Her wake and funeral service will be held today, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne. She will then be laid to rest in the Fisher Cemetery atop scenic Lookout Mountain.
Linda was born on March 1, 1948 in San Francisco, CA. She was a jack of many trades and master of them all, including nursing, truck driving, telephone operating, and owning and operating a personal business along with her husband, Grandford Norton. Linda spent her final years supporting her daughter and son-in-law in running a family business near her home. She enjoyed her free time caring for her loving husband and their two cats, Squeaker and Ringo. Linda loved cooking, studying genealogy, Alabama football, and most of all spending time with her family, who will miss her greatly.
Linda valued her family and was a wonderful mother to her four daughters, Kimberly, Christina, Joanna and Jeannie who she is survived by. She is also survived by her husband, Grandford Norton, in addition to their eight grandchildren, DeMario, Miranda, MiaLinda, Joshua, Gwendolyn, Kaylee, Cash and Ruby, and four great-grandchildren, DJ, Jazelle, Daylee and Lennox.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
