FLORENCE — Linda Jane King Fletcher Odom of Florence, passed away July 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Villard Oliver King and Nellie May Berryhill King Bailey. Survivors include her husband, James Edward Odom; daughters, Fonda Lee Dawn Fletcher Trapp (Stuart), Amantha Penny Sue Fletcher Holman (Tracy); son, Dean Howard Fletcher (Debra); numerous grandchildren and great-grand children.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday July 13, 2019 at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur with Greg Pace Officiating.
