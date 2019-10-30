ROGERSVILLE — Linda Pruett Beavers, 69, of Rogersville, passed away October 28, 2019 at her residence. She was a nurse, 911 Operator, and also a member of Cross Brand Cowboy Church.
Survivors include son, Jon Beavers; daughter, Annessa Brady (Tim); sister, Mary Gargis (Cecil Jr.); grandchildren, Jacob, Laci Beth, Hope, Skylar and Maggie; and special companions, Bella, Bunny and Kitza.
She was preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Bertha Pruett; and husband, David Beavers.
Visitation for Mrs. Beavers will be on Friday, Novvember 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with A.J. Laster officiating. Burial will be in Atlas Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Richey, Skylar Brady, Steven Cook, Trevor Wood, Dakota Holt and Jeremy Parvin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Gargis, Cecil Gargis Jr. and Stewart Whitlow.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
