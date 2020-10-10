FLORENCE — Linda Ruth Bulger Cornatzer, 75, died October 6, 2020. Her family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Woodmont Baptist Church in the chapel with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial is in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.

