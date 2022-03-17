LEXINGTON — Linda Ruth Nichols, 74, Lexington, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, March 18, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Seth Hood officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Nichols; son, Byron Nichols; parents, Quinton and Geneva Grissom; sister, Elise Davis; brothers, Douglas Grissom, Danny Grissom, and Ronnie Grissom; and brother-in-law, John D. Spires, Jr.
Linda is survived by her sons, Greg Nichols (Diane) and David Nichols (Kathryn); sisters, Betty Spires, Inez Hanners (Bobby), Irene Phillips (Dennis), Judy Carson (Mark), and Reba Newell (Greg); sisters-in-law, Ada Grissom and Pat Minor; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Lee Davis and Troy Nichols; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family offers special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and to Linda’s daughter-in-law, Diane, for her loving care.
