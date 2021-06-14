IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Linda Mae South Puckett, 83, died June 11, 2021. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday at New Salem Baptist Church with Cutshall Funeral Home directing. Interment to follow in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation is two hours prior to service at the church. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

