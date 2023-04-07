TUSCUMBIA — Linda Stafford Yerbey, 73, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, April 7, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor W. Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Barton Cemetery, Cherokee.

