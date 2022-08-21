LEIGHTON
Linda Hennigan Steele, 86, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, of natural causes. A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Old Brick Presbyterian Church Cemetery, beginning at 3 p.m. with Rod Stansky officiating.
Linda was a member of First United Methodist Church of Sheffield and retired from TVA as a telephone operator.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Steele; and brothers, Bill and Jack Hennigan.
Linda is survived by her brother, Stuart Hennigan; sister, Mary Sue Hennigan; sisters-in-law, Judy Hennigan and Joan Hennigan; stepson, Grant Steele (Jackie); grandchildren, Elizabeth “Izzie” Steele-Brower (Christina), and Susan Henderson (A.J.); great-grandson, Asher Henderson; nieces and nephews, Greg Hennigan (Belinda), Suzanne Spencer (Steve), Mindy Hennigan (Kit), Becky Lowery (Brian), Karmen Stephenson (Jay), Sean Hennigan (Donna), Denise Kerby (Jason). She is also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews, Cray and Reese Spencer, Andrea Torres Aponte, Troy Wyatt, Rylie Stanfield, Noah Newberry, Milaina and Simon Stephenson, Kerri Hovater, Amy Moore, Abby Tedford, Rebecca Harris, Jacob Hennigan, and Dalton Kerby.
Pallbearers will be Sean, Greg, and Jacob Hennigan, Jason and Dalton Kerby, and Charles Speake Pullen.
The family expresses special thanks to Home Instead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented