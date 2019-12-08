FLORENCE
Linda Sue Anderson White, 76, Florence, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She attended Chisholm Hills Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Coffee High School Class of 1961.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1 - 3 p.m. Funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel, Ty Rhymes will be officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert D. Anderson; brothers, Jerry Anderson and Jody Anderson; granddaughter, Lindsey Nicole White.
She is survived by her husband, Audie Edwin White; mother, Juanita Anderson; sons, Bill White (Sallie) Roswell, GA, Jeff White (Cindy), Murfreesboro, TN, Chris White (Laura) Florence, AL and Blair White (Cheron) Florence, AL; Grandchildren, Andrew, Conner (Katie), Stephanie, Ellie, Sarah, Walker, Emily and Luke.
Pallbearers will be Bill White, Jeff White, Chris White, Blair White, Andrew White, Conner White, Walker White and Mark McLeary. Honorary Pallbearer will be Mike McLeary.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented