HATTON — Linda Sue Johnson, 77, died August 21, 2022. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

