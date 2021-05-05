SOMERVILLE — A Memorial service for Linda Sue McIntosh, 70, will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the family residence with Rev. Tim Parker officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. McIntosh was born March 22, 1951, in Montgomery County to Gene Casey Jones and Geneva Guest Jones. Linda left her earthly life, for her heavenly home on April 30, 2021. She was very gifted in the hobby of cross-stitching, loved to fish and collect knick-knacks. She left this earth loving all of her family and relatives, especially her grandchildren. Linda graduated from Muscle Shoals High School and attended UNA. She was employed by Third National Bank/Tellus Corporation as a computer operator prior to retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Wayne McIntosh; two sons, Martin McIntosh and Matthew McIntosh; sister, Annette Jones; four grandchildren.
