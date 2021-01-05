FLORENCE — Linda “Sue” Thompson McClure was born in Ardmore, TN on September 28, 1943 and passed at the age of 77 on December 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.O. and Jimmy Lorene Ferguson Thompson; her brother, Paul Thompson; and her nephew, Paul Thompson, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Greg McClure (Michael Theppenpaw), Michael McClure (Cheryl); her daughter, Alonda Crosslin (Phillip); six grandchildren, Eric, Devin, Zachary and Dori McClure, and Tanner and Kyndall Crosslin; three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jadon and John McClure.
A Graveside Service was planned for Thursday, December 24th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Madison Crossroads Cemetery, Toney, AL.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Rehab and the caring nurses at North AL Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sue’s church home at Westminister Presbyterian, 1520 Rickwood Road, Florence, AL 35630.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ardmorechapel.com
