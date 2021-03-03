MUSCLE SHOALS — Linda Victoria Hovater, 69, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. There will be a private graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, with Thomas Thornton officiating.
Vicki was a member of the Baptist faith. She loved others deeply and was dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her step-son, Lee Hovater; and father, Thomas Laster.
Vicki is survived by the two loves of her life, her husband, Harold Hovater and her son, Jon-Thomas Willett; step-children, Roger Dale, Casey, Jennifer, and Tammy Hovater; mother, Linda Laster; sisters, Bridget Wright (Larry) and Shane Howard (Raymond); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
