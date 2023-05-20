F.5.20.23 Linda Walker.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Linda Arlene (Collier) Walker of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed into God’s hands on Wednesday evening, May 17th, 2023 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing facility under the care of Shoals Hospice. Linda was born and raised in the Spokane WA area. She graduated from Central Valley High School. During her high school years, she played the clarinet in the marching band as well as being a majorette. After high school she attended Spokane Community College, taking classes in dental hygiene, then worked as a dental hygienist in the Spokane Valley. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Walker in 1964, at which time they moved to Seattle, WA, where Linda again worked as a dental hygienist.

