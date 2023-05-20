MUSCLE SHOALS — Linda Arlene (Collier) Walker of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed into God’s hands on Wednesday evening, May 17th, 2023 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing facility under the care of Shoals Hospice. Linda was born and raised in the Spokane WA area. She graduated from Central Valley High School. During her high school years, she played the clarinet in the marching band as well as being a majorette. After high school she attended Spokane Community College, taking classes in dental hygiene, then worked as a dental hygienist in the Spokane Valley. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Walker in 1964, at which time they moved to Seattle, WA, where Linda again worked as a dental hygienist.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Seniors gather for 48th annual appreciation day
- City, county near animal services agreement
- ACT scores continue to decline
- U.S. 72 expansion project to begin in October
- Sides takes reins as Sheffield Housing Authority director
- Unemployment drops to lowest rate since 1990
- Man wanted on attempted murder charges
- House approves 2024 primary runoff delay
Most Read
Articles
- Escaped Husky wreaks havoc in Colbert shelter
- TVA preparing to test fire new turbine facility at Barton
- 5 area students named National Merit Scholarship finalists
- Mischievous Husky finds a forever home
- 3-year-old grazed in an accidental shooting
- Sex offender released from detention center
- Driver loses control, strikes building
- 7 businesses open in Florence
- Truck hits downtown building
- Colbert sex offender up for parole
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Escaped Husky wreaks havoc in Colbert shelter
- South changes direction, leaving Mars Hill
- TVA preparing to test fire new turbine facility at Barton
- Tommy Dale Pettus, Sr.
- 5 area students named National Merit Scholarship finalists
- Mischievous Husky finds a forever home
- Tyler Jeffreys hired at Colbert Heights
- Jerry Brown Kelsoe 'Coach'
- Florence man accused of abusing his mother’s corpse
- 2023 AHSAA state softball tournament
Commented