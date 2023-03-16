Linda Wenell Watkins, 77, of Florence died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Friday, March 17, 2023, 11 AM to 1 PM at Magnolia Church of Christ. Funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Bro. Joe Van Dyke officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Watkins was a member of Magnolia Church of Christ. She worked at Jody’s Optical for 40-plus years. She loved her family and working with her flowers and gardening. She was a proud Nena of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carter “Bud” Watkins, Sr.; parents, Earl C. and Marjorie Mabry Smith; son-in-law, Matthew Greene, Sr.
Mrs. Watkins is survived by her children, Kim Greene, Kathy Watkins, and Carter Watkins; grandchildren, Kelsie Dailey (Jeffery), Matthew Greene, Jr. (Sawyer), Emily Spangler, Wilson Greene, Grace Anne Watkins, Hallie Kate Watkins, and Rhen Watkins; great-grandchildren, Legend Spangler and Jeffery “JJ” Dailey, Jr.; siblings, Brenda Methvin (Rodney) and Tommy Smith (Linda); and beloved pet dog, Mattie Louise.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Dailey, Matthew Greene, Wilson Greene, Roddy Methvin, Andy Smith, Ben Bevis, and Web Bevis.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the building fund of Magnolia Church of Christ.
