FLORENCE — Linford Claude Rickard, Sr., 82, died April 10, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. The service will immediately follow. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Peggy Talley Rickard.

