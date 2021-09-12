FLORENCE — Linnie M. Thigpen, 85, of Florence died Friday, September 10, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.
Visitation will be Monday, September 13, 2021, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Rod Stanski officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Thigpen was preceded in death by her parents, James Ray and Bithey Butler; husband, Bobby Thigpen; son, Thomas Cummings; siblings, James Ray Butler, Jr, Margaret Hill, Mary Butler, Marie Dowdy, Frances Wilson, and Phillis Thigpen.
She is survived by her children, Martha Frame (Scott), Jessie Thigpen (Tammie), and Jeanette Thigpen; siblings, Virginia Risner, Faye Hill, William Butler, Roy Butler, and Glenn Butler; grandchildren, Sabrina Barnett, Amanda Young, Ashley Tippett, Chris Frame, Stephen Thigpen, Michael Thigpen, Carlos Thigpen, and Wendy Davis; great-grandchildren, Tyler Barnett, Brentyn Lancaster, Aliya Young, Avery Tippett, Maddex Frame, Mattie Frame, Scarlett Davis, Mason Davis, Dixie Hester, Raeleigh Thigpen, Savannah Thigpen, Rylynn Thigpen, and Korbyn Thigpen.
