HAMILTON — Lisa Ann Gilbert Townsend, 54, died September 15, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 until service time beginning at 5 at Hamilton Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.