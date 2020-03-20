COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Lisa Brewer Wooten, 58, died March 13, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday 9:30 to 3 p.m. at Shackelford’s Chapel, Collinwood. Funeral will be at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her companion, Charlie Holley, Globe, AZ.