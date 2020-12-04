FLORENCE
Lisa Diana Enlow (Gray), age 57 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. There will be a graveside service held on December 5, at 1 p.m. at Balentine Cemetery, Cypress Inn, TN. Sonny Owens will officiate.
Lisa was born on October 27, 1963. She was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her. She was a loving mother, and grandmother. She loved her family unconditionally. She will forever be remembered, and loved by her family and friends. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Carmel and Opal Gray.
Lisa is survived by her children, LaShaya Enlow, Dustin Holt and Ryan Holt; grandchildren, Jackson Holt, Danica King and Maya Enlow; brothers, Jimmy Gray and Randy Gray; and sister, Sue Bevis.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Hines, Dusty Erwin, Michael Tipps, Dustin Bogus, Cody Bogus, and Brandon Comer.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
