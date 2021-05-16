KILLEN — Lisa Ann Rhodes Dillingham, 56, died May 12, 2021. Visitation was held Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel, services will conclude with burial in Mount Tabor Cemetery. She was the wife of Steve Dillingham. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.

