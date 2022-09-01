FLORENCE — Lisa Edwards, 66, of Florence, passed away August 30, 2022. Visitation will be today, September 1, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Barbra Ellner; and sister-in-law, Patricia A. Horne (Jerry).
She is survived by her husband, Ronald E. Edwards of Florence; sons, Paul D. Edwards of Florence, and Adam C. Edwards of Huntsville; brother, Andrew F. Ellner of Decatur; sister-in-law, Sharon D. Black (Jimmy) of Florence; nephew, Gerald Horne (Michelle) of Florence; and great-nephews, Evan Horne (Samantha), and Ethan Horne; and special family friend, Saderah Austin.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her personal caregivers, Gloria Coman, Robbie Martin, and April Chandler. And also, to the wonderful nurses and aids at Kindred Hospice. Thanks to Greenview Funeral Home for assistance with the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the cancer charity of your choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
