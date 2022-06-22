FLORENCE — Valisa Shelaine Finley, age 60, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. A memorial service will be Friday, June 24th at 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Robbie Caperton.
Survivors are her husband, Jeffrey Robert Finley; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Betty Finley; children, Derek Finley (Emma) and Hope Warren (Toby); brother, Damion Caperton (Karen); and grandchildren, Harper, Easton, and Cruz.
Lisa was retired with the City of Florence School System as a teacher and attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Diabetes Foundation. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Commented