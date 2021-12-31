DECATUR — Melissa “Lisa” Gray Thomason, 59, of Decatur passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 10 till 11 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Ryan Wilburn officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on August 1, 1962 to Joe and Juanita Gray, Lisa worked with the Alabama State Health Department for 32 years and had a love for music.
Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Ricky Thomason; mother, Juanita Gray; sister, Allison Gifford (Greg); brothers, Joey Gray (Nancy), Gregory “Buddy” Gray (Denise), and Chris Gray (Katrina); and many nieces and nephews.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Joe Gray.
