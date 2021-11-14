RUSSELLVILLE — Lisa Jean Howard, 62, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lisa was a strong willed, determined lady who had been through a lot of health issues. She was a former CNA at Russellville Health Care. She loved her roses, her coffee, animals, and caring for her neighbors. She was an extremely special wife, an awesome mother, and a loving grandmother who loved her God and family more than anything.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Adam Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Bethsaida Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Ruth (Caldwell) Darby; siblings, Deborah LaPlaca, Barbara Darby; son, Jesse Howard; and son-in-law, Chuck Lawson.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 44 years, Elvin Howard; children, Elvin Howard (Alice), Robert Howard (Lora), Barbara Lawson, Larry Howard (Gail), Amy Duncan (Tom), Amanda Sharp (Brandon), Adam Howard (Julie), Alan Howard (Virginia), Debra Howard; grandchildren, Tiffany Helmondollar, Lambert Howard, Andy Howard, Tommy Howard, Lindsey Howard, Jacob Howard, Augie Lawson, Sam Lawson, Jennifer Duncan, special granddaughter and caretaker, Bobbi Duncan, Maranda Sharp, Alton Sharp, Jacob Sharp, Helen Howard, Rebecca Sivley (Jesse), Jonathan Howard, Warren Howard, Benjamin Howard, Isaac Pinkard, Isabella Pinkard, A.J. Howard, and Whitney Howard; great-grandchildren, Ian Howard, Natalie Howard, Jayden Howard, Khloe, Caleigh Lawson, Rhyder Lawson, Weylyn Lawson, Braylen Lawson, Lizzy Duncan, Haley Duncan, Avery Duncan, Breanna Gasaway, Michael Zaragoza, Jackson Duncan; brothers, Glen Darby, Kenny Darby (Wanda); and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Justin Swinney, Jonathan Howard, Warren Howard, Alan Howard, Jennifer Duncan, and Michael Pounders.
The honorary pallbearers will be Bobbi Duncan, Debra Howard, A.J. Howard, and Michael Zaragoza.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks Bobbi Duncan for being an exceptional granddaughter and caretaker in the care and love of Lisa. They also want to say a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice of North Alabama and Russellville Hospital for the love and care shown to our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
