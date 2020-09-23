TUSCUMBIA — Lisa Isbell Pace, 49, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, September 25, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Mike Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Lisa was a lifelong resident of the Shoals and attended Courtland Presbyterian Church. Lisa spent her life serving the community as a portrait photographer (Portraits by Pace), a real estate agent, entrepreneur, and restaurant owner. She served on several historic boards.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Greg Pace; children, Clayton “C.J.” Pace and Addi Grace Nelson (Austin); grandson, Beau Nelson; parents, Larry and Faye Isbell; sister, Kim Jeffreys (Jason); and niece, Kason Jeffreys.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
