RUSSELLVILLE — Lisa “Jodi” Gillis Prince, 53, died January 8, 2021. Funeral was Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Blue Springs Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. She was married to Anthony Prince.

