RED BAY — Lisa Morrow Jackson, 59, died March 17, 2021. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery, Vina. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:1:45 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home.

