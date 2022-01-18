ROGERSVILLE — Lisa Newton, a warrior, a Christian, wife, wonderful mother and caretaker, gained the victory on January 15, 2022. Lisa was a native of Florence, AL, and a devoted nurse at Glenwood Healthcare for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Phil; son, Jason (Kandy); daughters, Lindsay (Danny), Amanda (Julie), Sandra (Steven); and three grandchildren, Madison, Dante and Kansas; brothers and sisters, Ronnie Prince, Belinda Hill (Steven), Kay Briley (Dexter) and Tim Prince (Liz).
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jewel and Jim Craig; and special sister-in-law and best friend, Anna.
We would like to thank the nurses of NAMC, Dr. York of Vanderbilt, Dr. Santiago and Dr. Morris of Florence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Hurricane Presbyterian Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Hill, Chris Hill, Anthony Hollingsworth, Nick Thompson, Adam Thompson, Tim West and Ronnie Prince.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
