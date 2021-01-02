IUKA, MS — Lisa Paden Wise, 58, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., January 2, 2021, graveside, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Interment will follow in the cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.