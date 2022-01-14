GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Lisa Page Biggs, 54, died January 13, 2022. Services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery.

