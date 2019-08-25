FLORENCE — Lisa Carr Touchet, 54, of Florence, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. There will be a Graveside Funeral at Mt Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Cypress Inn, Tennessee, Saturday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m.
Lisa is preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Pearl Carr; sister, June Carr.
She is survived by her sisters; Barbara Bordon (Bobby) and Gail Phillips (Jackie); Niece, Lakesha Richey (Brian); Nephew, Ethan Phillips (Hannah).
Pallbearers will be Ethan Phillips, Jackie Phillips, Jerry Carr, Boyd Vanetten, Brian Richey, Dalton Rhodes, and Mason Barnes.
Please visit Morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented