RED BAY — Lisa Darlene Winchester, 43, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born April 26, 1976 in Red Bay, AL and was co-owner of Lindsey & Winchester Drapery. She loved to play music, ride her Harley and being with people. She was loved by many.
Services will be Saturday, August 17, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay with Bro. Larry Hill and Bro. David Kelley officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her sister, Beverly Winchester, Red Bay; one nephew, Ethan Winchester, Red Bay; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Paulette Thorne Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Billy Terrell, David Green, Michael Paul Nichols, J.M. Eddinger, Gary Lindsey and Mark Mann. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Winchester, Weston Terrell and Byron Underwood.
Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 5-9 p.m. and 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay.
