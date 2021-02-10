FLORENCE — Lisabeth Allen Morris Foster, 90, of Florence, Alabama, left her earthly life to be fully with her Lord on Monday evening, February 8, 2021, at her residence at Keestone of Florence. She was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama, on October 22, 1930, to Charles G. and Francis Morris. She graduated from Mars Hill Bible School in 1949, then attended Lipscomb University in Nashville before her marriage to Ralph Foster in August 1951, a union that lasted over sixty-four years.
Lisabeth was a lifelong member of the Tuscumbia Church of Christ where she taught three generations of children to love God. She lovingly and unfailingly cared for her son Dean, born with severe cerebral palsy, for his entire life from 1959 to 1976. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Southside and R.E. Thompson schools in Tuscumbia for several years following Dean’s death and served as a docent for the Helen Keller home in Tuscumbia following that. She was an active member of the Tuscumbia Garden Club.
Lisabeth is survived by her brother, James H. (Sonny) Morris and his wife, Jody; and four children, Douglas Allen Foster and wife, Linda of Abilene, Texas; Denise Foster Willingham and husband, David of Florence, Alabama; Dale Sherrod Foster and wife, Lee Ann of Memphis, Tennessee; and Diann Foster Durdunji and husband, Sami of Florence, Alabama. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Josh and Jon Willingham, Russell and Colton Durdunji, Mark Foster and Mary Riedel, and Sherrod Warren and Hailey Foster; as well as five great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Francis Morris; her sister, Kay Stephenson and husband, Jack; her husband, Ralph Foster; her son, Dean Morris Foster; and her grandson, Jon Robert Willingham.
The family is deeply grateful to all of the staff at Keestone of Florence and to the personnel of Hospice of North Alabama who have shown Lisabeth such loving care over the last weeks and months of her life.
A graveside service will be conducted by her sons, Douglas and Dale at Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia, Alabama at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Serving as pallbearers are her sons-in-law, David Willingham and Sami Durdunji, grandsons, Russell Durdunji, Colton Durdunji and Josh Willingham, and great-grandson, Rhett Willingham. Honorary pallbearers are grandson Mark Douglas Foster of Kunming China, grandsons-in-law, Derek Riedel of San Antonio, Texas, and Lindsey Warren of Memphis, Tennessee, and great-grandchildren, Gavin Riedel, Gwyneth Riedel, Ryder Willingham, and Rogan Willingham.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to: Mars Hill Bible School, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35630 https://www.mhbs.org/giving; Isaiah’s Call, https://www.thejoshwillinghamfoundation.org/isaiahs-call; or Run 2 The Cross in memory of Jon Willingham, 151 Shadybrook Drive, Florence, AL 35630, https://www.run2thecross5k.com/donate-to-run-2-the-cross.
Tributes and condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
