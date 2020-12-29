MOULTON — Lizzie Mae Clark, 78, died December 24, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Ephesus Cemetery in Winston County.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.