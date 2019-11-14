MUSCLE SHOALS — Llewellin Cox Comer, age 95, of Muscle Shoals, passed away November 10, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from noon - 1 p.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church in the chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Rea and Rev. Steve Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Comer was an active member of Woodmont Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class. She loved cooking, sewing, knitting, and gardening. She enjoyed her membership in the local garden club. Mrs. Comer never met a stranger and enjoyed her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert P. Comer.
Survivors include her children, Brenda Comer Marlar (Bill) of Birmingham, Pamela Comer Dean (Harold) of Madison, and Phillip Comer (Kay) of Florence; grandchildren, Kimberly Marlar Araoz (Guillermo), Rebekah Marlar Neal (David), Jennifer Dean Moisan (Tom), Dr. Geoffrey Dean (Rachel), and Dr. Brett Martin (Meghan); great-grandchildren, Libby Neal, Patrick Neal, Margo Araoz, Isaac Araoz, Emma Moisan, Bennett Moisan, Miles Dean, Everett Dean, and Ian Martin; and a large extended family.
Pallbearers will be Geoff Dean, Tom Moisan, David Neal, Guillermo Araoz, Brett Martin, Patrick Neal, Isaac Araoz and Bennett Moisan.
The family would like to express their appreciation to her caregivers at Keystone Assisted Living and Mitchell Hollingsworth for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodmont Baptist Mission Fund or your favorite charity.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
Commented