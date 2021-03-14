LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Lloyd Earl Carroll Sr., 94, died March 11, 2021. A graveside service was held Saturday, at Mimosa Cemetery. Mr. Carroll served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. Neal Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.