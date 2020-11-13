FLORENCE — Lloyd Holt, 78, died November 9, 2020. A private visitation will be held on Saturday at Greenview Funeral Home from 12 to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Mount Hope Church of Christ Cemetery in Cypress Inn, TN.

