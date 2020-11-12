FLORENCE — Lloyd Holt, 78 of Florence, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 after an extended illness. Lloyd was a graduate of Waterloo High School and retired from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. He was a Mason and of the Church of Christ faith.
A private visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Mount Hope Church of Christ Cemetery in Cypress Inn, TN with Raymond Scott officiating.
Mr. Holt was preceded in death by his wife, Mabeline Butler Holt; parents, Ernest Cloyd Holt, Sr. and Velma Cooley Holt; sister, Imogene Morris. He is survived by his brother, Ernest Holt, Jr. (Jan); sister, Shelby Zahnd (John); and special friend, Alta Franks.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented