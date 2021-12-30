RUSSELLVILLE — Lloyd Leon Coots, Sr., age 88, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, December 27, 22021 at his residence.
Mr. Coots was a faithful member of the Russellville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was a retired truck driver who loved to talk and meet people. He loved to whistle, had a great sense of humor, and never complained.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nila Coots; daughters, Brenda Brewer, Gwen Sandusky (Charles); infant child; parents, George Dexter Coots and Eathel Waire Coots; sister, Wilma Martin; brothers, Wayne Coots and Kenneth Coots.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 13 years, Denby Coots; children, Kay Huspec (Bill), Judy Ortam, Lee Coots, Jr. (Marlene); stepchildren, Sharon Bates (Jim), Jesse Bennett, James Bennett (Ashley); seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie Coots (Mona); and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Russellville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Comfort Care Hospice and Cypress Cove Nursing Home for the love and care of our family. Also the family appreciates all of the prayers, thoughts, food, and visits during this time in our lives.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
