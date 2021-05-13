LEXINGTON — Lloyd Ray Surratt, 70, died May 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at Elgin Baptist Church. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.