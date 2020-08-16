LORETTO, TENNESSEE

Lloyd Thomas “Bud” Slagle, 80, died August 13, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 2-3 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel.The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with burial in Loretto Cemetery. He was a cattle farmer.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.