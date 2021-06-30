WATERLOO

Lois Ann Haddock, 77, died June 28, 2021. A graveside service will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery, Williams Funeral Home directing. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

