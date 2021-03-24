KILLEN — Lois Ann Nix Mitchell, 84, of Killen, AL, passed away March 22, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a second grade teacher at Highland Park Elementary School and a member of Faith Church.
Survivors include sons, Barry S. Mitchell (Stacey) and Donald G. Mitchell (Debbie); daughter, Wanda S. Gajjar (Paul); grandchildren, Chad Mitchell, Josh Hodges, Mallory Mitchell and Mason Mitchell; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Robert Jackson Nix and Odessa Nix; husband, Bobby O. Mitchell; granddaughters, Chelsie Richardson and Abby Mitchell.
There will be a graveside service for Mrs. Mitchell on Friday, March 26, at 2:00 p.m. at Bluewater Cemetery with Todd Nix officiating. Burial will follow in Bluewater Cemetery.
1 Corinthians 13:13: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
