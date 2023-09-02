F.9.2.23 Lois Roland.jpg

MUSCLE SHOALS — Lois Ann Roland, 75, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, September 3, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Zane Roland officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you