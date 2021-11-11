MUSCLE SHOALS — Lois Bates McMullins, 85, died November 8, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at noon in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

