MUSCLE SHOALS — Lois Bates McMullins, 85, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Monday, November 8, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 noon in the chapel. Pastor Scott Livingston and Chaplain Gary Cosby will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos G. McMullins; father, Ed Bates; mother, Lena Bates; brothers, Clifford, Tootie, Roy, Robert, and Raymond Bates; sisters, Bera South and Mami Hastings.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy (Kay) McMullins and Curtis McMullins; daughter, Cathy (Joe Jack Manley) McMullins; sister, Bertha (James) Kyle; granddaughter, Christy (Jason) Meade; and great-grandchildren, Jacey Meade and Brynn Meade.
Pallbearers will be Donny Holland, Corbin Hall, Patrick Hall, Ben Adcock, Steve Oliver, and Daniel Lackey. Honorary pallbearer will be Colton Chapman.
Special thanks to the sitters, Amedisys Hospice, the Hall family, and all of her neighbors for your loving care.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented