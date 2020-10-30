LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Lois Burch Clark Hunter, 87, died October 28, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, November 7th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel.

