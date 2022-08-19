NEW BETHEL COMMUNITY — Lois Carolyn Nicholson, 84, of the New Bethel community, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Visitation will be today, August 19, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Colbert County Cowboy Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Truman Sutton officiating. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Lois was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. She loved music and going dancing with her husband, Alton. Lois and Alton were past members of the Elks Lodge, where they enjoyed giving gift baskets to the less fortunate at Christmas. More than anything, Lois loved her family. Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Alton Nicholson; granddaughter, April Nicholson; great-grandson, Sabin Hargett; parents, Millard and Garnett Cooper; brothers, J.W., Billy, Thurman, McArthur, Jimmy, and Gary; and sisters, Betty and Thelma.
Lois is survived by her children, Connie Boston (the late Mike Boston), Nancy Nichols, Bruce Nicholson (Sandra), Brice Nicholson, and Carolyn Bone (Jim); brother, Graham Cooper; grandchildren, Kelli Parsons, Michael Hargett, Kevin Nichols, Christy Nichols, Jarrod Alred, Jeremy Alred, Kelsie Wood, and Brandon Bone; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hargett, Kevin Nichols, Jim Bone, Alex Miller, Jarrod Alred, Jeremy Alred, Brandon Bone, and Ashley Melton. Tucker Hargett and Tommy Bynon will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Special thanks go to Alabama Hospice of the Shoals; Dr. Little, and Dr. Loren McCoy; caregivers, Beth Shelton, Betty Robinett, Amy Junot, and Kayla; nurses, Rebecca, Norma, and Michelle; and to Jerry Robison for all you did for our Momma.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
