FLORENCE — Lois Mayree Gable Liles, age 91passed away June 17, 2022. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 19, from 2 – 4 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with burial following the service. She was the wife of the late Leonard Lessie Liles, Sr. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

